Centre partners with HR firm to connect SC, other backward candidates with jobs opportunities

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Union government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a human resource firm to connect Scheduled Caste (SC) and Backward Classes (BC) candidates with job opportunities across sectors.
The beneficiaries will receive free counselling, help in resume-building, interview preparation, and placement support.
The collaboration was formalised between the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DoSJE) and Persolkelly India Pvt Ltd, a human resource and staffing firm.
According to a statement from DoSJE, there will be strict data privacy, transparency, and accountability through the entire process.