Centre party in 7.27 lakh cases pending across various courts, govt tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The central government is a party in 7.27 lakh cases pending across various courts, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday, with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram noting that his ministry had not conducted a specific assessment regarding the impact of government litigation on judicial backlog.

"Additionally, data from the National Judicial Data Grid indicates that there are more than five crore pending cases across different courts and tribunals. Therefore, government litigation may not be considered a major contributor to the judicial backlog," Meghwal said.

In a written reply, he also said a "final decision" on National Litigation Policy, which seeks to reduce pendency and usher in ease of life for people, had "not yet been made".

"However, it (the Union government) has developed the Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS), a web-based portal designed to effectively monitor court cases involving the Union of India," he said.

According to data on the LIMBS portal, which is updated by 53 user ministries and departments, the number of cases across various courts in which the Union of India is a party stands at 7,26,901.