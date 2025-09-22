Centre passed financial burden to states after lowering GST rates, claims Mamata

Kolkata, Sep 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the Centre of having passed the financial burden to states after lowering GST and taking "undue credit" for it.

After inaugurating a Durga Puja here, Banerjee said that though the state is set to incur Rs 20,000 crore as revenue loss due to the lowering of GST, she welcomed the decision as it will benefit the common man.

The new GST structure came into effect across the country on Monday.

"It was I who had asked for withdrawing the additional GST burden (on people), and the Centre should not take undue credit for it. The Centre won't have to spend a single paisa. Every state will have to find ways to tide over the revenue loss," the CM said.

Banerjee said her government will soon issue advertisements in newspapers on the state's stand following the lowering of GST.

"How will we get the money in the wake of the Rs 20,000 crore revenue loss?" she asked.

The CM criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also for allegedly taking undue credit for lowering the GST.

In an address to the nation on September 21, Modi said a “GST savings festival” will begin from the first day of ‘Navratri’ on Monday, which, coupled with the income tax exemption, will be a "double bonanza" for most people.

On Monday, the CM said that people across different communities - Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians - take part in the Durga Puja festivities in the state.

"Our strength is unity in diversity," the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

Alluding to the issue of alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in some BJP-ruled states, she said, "I love every language, but I can't accept the insult to our language." Banerjee said none should sow seeds of religious division, as Durga, Vaishno Devi, and Kali are the same goddess.

"Why should we divide ourselves into factions and fight when every religion talks about reaching God through their respective paths?" she said.

The chief minister also asked people to remain vigilant against those who attempt to divide them.

"Please be respectful of others, their culture, dialect, and heritage. Don't fall prey to the machinations of those who divide us. Please don't insult anyone," she told the gathering. PTI SUS NN