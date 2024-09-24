Centre pressuring constitutional institutions to deliver political judgements: Priyank Kharge

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Centre is pressuring constitutional institutions to deliver political judgements for it and this is what is playing out in Karnataka like it did in other states ruled by non-NDA parties, state minister Priyank Kharge said on Tuesday.

The remarks of the IT and biotechnology minister came after the Karnataka High Court dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the governor's approval for an investigation against him in a site allotment case.

Speaking at an event here ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Kharge said the governor is acting like a station house officer for the BJP.

"I am not surprised at the (high court) verdict because this has been the playbook or the standard operating procedure of the central government... they are pressuring constitutional institutions to deliver political judgements for them," he said.

The minister said what is happening in Karnataka has been done in other states and union territories ruled by non-NDA parties like Delhi and Jharkhand.

"You have seen what has happened in Delhi (and) seen what has happened in Jharkhand. You're seeing how it's playing out in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and the same is being played out in Karnataka," Kharge said.

He alleged that the governor's office is being misused.

"The governor is acting like a station house officer for the BJP. There have been no procedures that are being followed. We will fight this out in people's court as well as in the Supreme Court," he added.

The high court on Tuesday upheld Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for the investigation against Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a prime locality.

While Siddaramaiah rejected the opposition's calls for his resignation over the court order, the Congress vowed to fight "legally and politically" what it said were the Centre's "nefarious motives".