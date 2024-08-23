Centre prioritising infra development in Meghalaya because of its strategic importance: Minister

Shillong, Aug 23 (PTI) The Centre has prioritised infrastructure development in Meghalaya, recognising its strategic importance in the northeastern region, Union Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary said on Friday.

Choudhary, the MoS for Jal Shakti, said that under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the Centre was working to enhance road connectivity, improve rail and air infrastructure, and upgrade digital networks in the state.

"This will not only open up new avenues for trade and commerce but also ensure that the benefits of development reach the remotest corners of the state," he said.

Choudhary also noted that development has to be in sync with the conservation of the pristine natural beauty of the state.

"Through initiatives like the National Green Mission and the Climate Resilient Agriculture Program, the government is supporting the adoption of eco-friendly practices in agriculture, forestry, and other sectors. Meghalaya is blessed with natural resources, lush forests, and abundant biodiversity. To preserve this ecological wealth, we are committed to promoting sustainable development practices," he said.

Pointing that tourism is a key driver of economic growth in Meghalaya, he said the state government with the active support of the Centre has launched several initiatives under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD schemes.

He said these initiatives aim to develop tourism circuits, improve infrastructure at tourist sites, and promote Meghalaya as a premier eco-tourism destination.

"Our goal is to create sustainable tourism models that generate employment, uplift local communities, and preserve the cultural and natural heritage of the state," he said.

Asked about the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Garo Hills, the minister said the issue would be taken up with officials concerned and if any major irregularities were reported, the government would set up an inquiry committee. PTI JOP SOM