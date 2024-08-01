Centre proposes UDID cards for people below 40 per cent disability amid reports of misuse

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Amid reports of misuse of disability cards, the Centre has proposed white-coloured Unique Disability ID cards for those with below 40 per cent disability in new draft rules.

In a move aimed at enhancing the ease of obtaining disability certificates and UDID cards and making it more stringent, the Centre has released draft rules to streamline the application and issuance processes for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The key changes include revisions to Rules 17 and 18, which pertain to the application and issuance of disability certificates and UDID cards.

Rule 18 outlines the process for issuing disability certificates and UDID cards. Upon receiving an application, the medical authority will verify the provided information and assess the disability according to Central Government guidelines.

The proposed amendments introduce three types of UDID cards based on the severity of the disability: White Band Card (below 40 per cent disability), Yellow Band Card (40 per cent to below 80 per cent disability), and Blue Band Card (80 per cent and above disability).

Disability rights activist Dr Satendra Singh said the colour-coded cards existed, but earlier certificates and cards were not issued for below 40 per cent disability.

"There were yellow and blue coloured cards based on the level of disability, but white card signifying below 40 per cent disability was not seen before," Singh told PTI.

Under the proposed amended Rule 17, PwDs can apply for a disability certificate or UDID card through the UDID Portal, simplifying the application process. The application must include proof of identity, a recent photograph not older than six months, proof of residence, and the applicant's Aadhaar number or enrollment number.

According to the draft rules, the medical authority is required to issue the disability certificate and UDID card within three months if a disability is diagnosed. If no decision is made within two years, the application will be deemed inactive, requiring the applicant to reapply or request reactivation.

The medical authority must provide reasons for rejection within one month, with the option for the applicant to appeal within 90 days.

The draft rules are open for public feedback for 30 days from the date of publication in the Official Gazette on July 29.

The draft rules come in the wake of the Puja Khedkar case in which Khedkar was accused of misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer) quotas to secure her candidature in the civic services exam.

The UPSC on Wednesday said it had cancelled the provisional candidature of Khedkar and debarred her from all future examinations or selections. PTI UZM HIG HIG