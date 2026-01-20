New Delhi (PTI): Newly appointed BJP president Nitin Nabin has been given top-tier armed VIP security by the Central government, officials said on Tuesday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will provide a Z-category security detail for Nabin.

A few weeks ago, the Union Home Ministry instructed the CRPF to take charge of his security following his announcement as the new BJP party leader, officials said.

Armed CRPF commandos will accompany him during his travels across the country, they added.

Nabin was formally declared the BJP president on Tuesday. The 45-year-old five-time Bihar MLA was elected unopposed on Monday as the BJP national president, the youngest ever to occupy the top post at a time when the saffron party seeks to further expand its footprint with key state elections around the corner.

His predecessor, J P Nadda, also received a similar security cover from the government, with the CRPF VIP security wing managing the arrangements.

The VIP security cover, under the Central protection list, ranges from the highest Z-plus (ASL) to Z-plus, Z, Y, Y-plus, and X categories.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Gandhi family and several other politicians and high-ranking individuals are protected by the CRPF, which has approximately 200 VIPs under its umbrella.