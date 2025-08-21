Centre provides 'Z' category security cover to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta day after attack

New Delhi: The Union government has provided a 'Z' category VIP security cover to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta following an attack on her, official sources said on Thursday.

Gupta and her official residence will be secured by the VIP Security Group (VSG) of the paramilitary force that also provides protection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Gandhi family of the Congress party.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has taken charge of Delhi CM's security on the directions of the Union home ministry, the sources said.

A team of 22-25 armed commandos will be on the CM's protection duty round-the-clock, they said.

Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area on Wednesday morning, with her office terming the assault a part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".