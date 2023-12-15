Centre providing houses with all basic facilities to PMAY beneficiaries: MoS Kaushal Kishor

Gandhinagar, Dec 15 (PTI) The central government is providing houses with all basic facilities to every beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore said on Friday.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of the Pre-Vibrant Gujarat Summit "Liveable Cities of Tomorrow" in Gandhinagar, the minister of state for housing and urban affairs highlighted that there is a huge difference in environmental conditions in rural and urban areas due to pollution. It is the responsibility of all to make cities better, he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very much focused to provide houses to every citizen and our department is also in contact with many private and government organisations to build houses with proper facilities," Kishore said, highlighting the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

He said cities are basically concrete jungles and there is a huge difference in temperature in cities as compared to that in rural areas.

"Our main objective is to bring similar environmental conditions in urban areas (as that in rural areas)," the minister said and added that a lot of effort is needed for this. Kishore said any city can bring change, when its residents start loving nature and involve themselves in activities such as tree plantation, proper waste management and using electric or CNG-based vehicles.

The summit is a prelude to the upcoming the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The event was organised by the Gujarat urban development and urban housing department in collaboration with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and other organisations.

Kishore said so far, over four crore people have already been provided houses, gas connections and their children are getting better education as well.

"Our plan is to make a city 'asuvidha-mukt shaher' (difficulty-free city). Several thousands of people and families from rural areas come to different cities in search for a better life and better earning. Providing them houses with better facilities is the primary work of the government," he said.

Kishore said around 48 per cent of Gujarat is urbanised and this is expected to exceed 60 per cent by 2035.

"The state is proactively adopting sustainable models for city development, focusing on strategic urban planning and design, efficient waste management and establishment of green spaces," the minister said.

At the event, Kishore had addressed a gathering at the Mahatma Mandir, Convention and Exhibition Centre here. PTI BM ANB ANB