Centre pushing tech democratisation, says Vaishnaw

Shillong, Dec 3 (PTI) Union Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the Centre is pushing to democratise technology and will ensure equitable access to emerging digital tools.

Addressing the Regional AI Impact Conference in Shillong virtually, he said the central government has allocated Rs 10,300 crore over five years to build an inclusive artificial intelligence ecosystem.

He said a Common Compute Facility with more than 38,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) -- electronic circuits that can perform mathematical calculations at high speed -- has been created to offer affordable access to high-end AI resources, along with 3,800 datasets and over 250 open-source models to support innovators.

Vaishnaw said India aims to train one million people in AI skills, which will be critical for future employability.

As part of this push, 570 Data & AI Labs are being set up nationwide, including one at NIELIT Shillong, and upcoming labs at ITI Shillong, Shillong Polytechnic and ITI Tura in the state.

Speaking at the conference, Meghalaya Principal Secretary Sampath Kumar said the event provides opportunities for collaboration in AI and aligns with the state's goal of rising to the top 10 in national development rankings.

He highlighted Meghalaya's 75 per cent forest cover and the use of predictive modelling, in partnership with Yale University, to identify deforestation risks.

This led to the Payment for Ecosystem Services scheme, which provides annual income support to forest owners to encourage conservation.

Kumar said Meghalaya's demographic strength - 51 per cent of its population is below 20 - positions the state to build an AI-driven economy and potentially emerge as an "AI Factory" in sync with the region's semiconductor ecosystem.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics & IT, Sudeep Shrivastava, said the IndiaAI Mission, launched in 2024 with an outlay of Rs 10,371 crore, focuses on building a robust and inclusive AI framework under seven pillars, including compute infrastructure, foundation models, datasets, startups, FutureSkills and safe AI.

He said Meghalaya was selected for the first Regional Summit due to its leadership in digital governance, citing initiatives such as paperless Assembly proceedings and the e-District service delivery model.

With over half its population below 21 and strong hydropower and climate advantages, the state is well placed to attract knowledge-based investments, he added. PTI JOP NN