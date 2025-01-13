Centre reconstitutes Atomic Energy Commission

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The government has re-constituted the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) to include T V Somanathan and Manoj Govil, who took over as the Cabinet Secretary and Expenditure Secretary respectively.

The AEC also includes Pankaj Kumar Mishra who took over as Member (Finance) last year, according to a notification issued on October 21 last year and published in the Gazette on January 9.

The reconstituted AEC has Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, as its Chairman.

The commission has National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Pramod Kumar Mishra, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Somanathan and Govil as ex-officio members.

Other members include former chairpersons of the AEC M R Srinivasan and Anil Kakodkar, former Secretary Department of Science and Technology P Rama Rao, former principal adviser DAE Ravi B Grover, and former Space Commission chairman K Kasturirangan.

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Director Vivek Bhasin is also an ex-officio member of the commission.

The AEC is tasked with formulating policies for the Department of Atomic Energy. PTI SKU SKU KVK KVK