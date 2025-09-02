Centre reconstitutes Hindi Advisory Committee of Social Justice Ministry

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has reconstituted its Hindi Advisory Committee to strengthen the use of Hindi in official functioning, according to a notification released on Tuesday.

The reconstituted Hindi Salahkar Samiti will be headed by Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar as Chairperson, with ministers of state B L Verma and Ramdas Athawale as Deputy Chairperson and Member respectively.

The Samiti will review the implementation of the government's official language policy, the Official Language Act and related rules. It will also provide recommendations to increase the use of Hindi in the ministry, its attached and subordinate offices, and affiliated institutions.

The committee comprises a mix of members of Parliament, Hindi scholars, government officials and representatives of institutions under the ministry.

Among the MPs nominated are Suresh Kumar Kashyap, Sandhya Ray, Dhairyashil Mohan Patil and Ryaga Krishnaiah. Two more members of Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Ramchander Jangra were nominated by the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language.

In addition, four eminent Hindi scholars, including Prof Rasal Singh, Dr Rajat Sharma, Dr Archana Gaitonde and Adv (Dr) B Madhu have been nominated.

Senior officials from the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, and the Department of Official Language are also part of the body.

Representatives from various statutory commissions and national institutes, such as the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, National Commission for Backward Classes, Dr Ambedkar Foundation, Rehabilitation Council of India, Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) and multiple national institutes for disability empowerment, are also included.

The tenure of the committee will be three years from the date of its constitution. Members of Parliament will serve until the dissolution of the House or expiry of their term.