Centre reconstitutes National Committee on Dam Safety for three-year term

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Centre has reconstituted the National Committee on Dam Safety (NCDS) which will serve a three-year term from the date of its notification, according to a notification published in the Gazette.

The new committee, revamped under the under the Dam Safety Act, 2021 and notified on July 22, will be responsible for guiding policies and practices related to dam safety across the country.

It will be chaired by the chairman of the central water commission and includes senior representatives from key government departments and agencies, as per the Gazette notification published on Thursday. These include the National Dam Safety Authority, Central Electricity Authority, Ministry of Environment, Geological Survey of India, India Meteorological Department and Indian Space Research Organisation, among others.

Additionally, seven states -- Karnataka, Punjab, Assam, Mizoram, Odisha, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- will be represented by their engineer-in-chiefs or equivalent officials.

The committee also includes three independent experts in dam safety and allied fields -- S K Sibal, former design and research member of the Central Water Commission, Vivek P Kapadia, former secretary of water resources, Gujarat, and Georges Darbre, former dam safety commissioner of Switzerland.

The reconstituted body will also have the power to invite experts from states, Union Territories, dam owners and international specialists as needed, in line with its mandate under the Act.

This revamped committee will serve a three-year term from the date of the notification following which it will be reconstituted.