Centre redresses over 800 long-pending grievances at Pension Adalat

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) More than 800 long-pending grievances were redressed during a recently held Pension Adalat, officials said on Friday.

The 15th Pension Adalat, a single platform for the redressal of long-pending pension-related grievances of Central government pensioners, was conducted on Wednesday at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) to redress the grievances of super senior and family pensioners.

As many as 1,087 grievances, pertaining to 30 departments/ministries, including defence, home, finance, posts, housing and urban affairs, civil aviation, etc., were taken up in the Adalat, of which 815 were resolved on the spot, underscoring the efficiency of the initiative in delivering timely justice to pensioners, an official statement said.

The day-long event was headed by Rachana Shah, Secretary, Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare.

Many heart-warming success stories came out of the 15th Pension Adalat. In one such case, Pritam Singh from Rewari in Haryana raised grievances related to non-payment of General Provident Fund (GPF), leave encashment, and gratuity pending for over 114 days.

"Singh voiced his concern over the phone. It was apprised by the officers in the Border Security Force (BSF) that the case has been resolved and arrears amounting to Rs 68,10,192 will be credited to the account of the pensioner at the earliest," said the statement issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.