Centre refuses to interfere in issue of exorbitant airfares for travel to Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 13 (PTI) The Centre has declined to intervene in the issue of exorbitant airfares for travel to Kerala during the upcoming Onam season saying that dynamic pricing is in place and travellers have to book in advance.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Office said in a release on Saturday that the union government has refused to intervene in the issue.

Vijayan had on July 5 sought the intervention of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the matter, saying the exorbitant prices would impact numerous Keralites residing both in India and West Asia who are eagerly planning to return home for Onam festivities.

In a letter to the CM, Scindia informed him that the aviation companies have the authority to decide the airfares, the release said.

"There is only an increase of 9.77 per cent during the festival season. Since only the dynamic pricing system is in place, the only option is to book tickets in advance," the release said, quoting the letter from the Union Minister.

Steep airfares to the southern state for travel between August 15 and September 15 has compelled a large number of expat Keralites to either cancel or postpone their travel plans, Vijayan had pointed out.

The Kerala government had also requested to authorise the operation of chartered flights to transport Non-Resident Keralites from the UAE to India specially for the Onam festivities.

On that, the Union minister said approval for chartered flights is given after properly examining each request. PTI RRT ROH