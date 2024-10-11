Centre rejects AIS officers' requests for Telangana cadre, asks them to report to AP

Hyderabad, Oct 10 (PTI) The Centre has asked All India Services (AIS) officers who were allocated to Andhra Pradesh but were working in Telangana to report to the former, according to official orders.

The orders were issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

These IAS and IPS officers were allocated to Andhra Pradesh at the time of its bifurcation. However, they had been working in Telangana following favourable orders from the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

Later, the Centre moved the Telangana High Court against the CAT's order. The court had asked the Centre to reconsider the representation of the officers according to relevant guidelines.

After reconsidering their representations, the Centre asked the officers to report to the Andhra Pradesh government, sources said.

The officers concerned could not be reached for comment. PTI SJR GDK DIV DIV DIV