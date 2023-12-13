Shimla, Dec 13 (PTI) The Centre has released Rs 633.75 crore, in addition to two installments amounting Rs 360 crore, towards the state disaster relief fund, BJP President JP Nadda said here on Wednesday.

The total assistance given to the state so far has reached about Rs 1,000 crore, he said in a statement.

Nadda said that the Centre has released Rs 2,700 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana for restoration and construction of roads in rural areas washed away or damaged in monsoon.

He said that in the wake of the colossal loss of life and property in the state during monsoon, an inter-ministerial group at the central level was constituted on August 21 for providing immediate relief to people without waiting for any memorandum from the state government.

The prompt action reflects foresightedness of the prime minister, Nadda said.

The NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to provide all possible help to Himachal Pradesh and is making sincere efforts, he said in the statement. PTI BPL VN VN