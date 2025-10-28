Centre releases 2nd instalment of SDRF share for flood-hit people of Nagaland

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the advance release of Rs 20 crore to Nagaland as the second instalment of the central share of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to provide immediate relief to people affected by extremely heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslides during this year's monsoon, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The second instalment for the year 2025-26 has been released to provide all the necessary support to the northeastern state to tackle the effects of natural disasters, the statement said.

"During financial year 2025-26, the central government has already released Rs 15,554 crore to 27 states under SDRF and Rs 2,267.44 crore to 15 states under NDRF. In addition, Rs 4,571.30 crore have been released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 states and Rs 372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to 9 states," the statement said.

The Centre has also provided all logistical assistance, including the deployment of requisite NDRF, Army and Air Force teams, and Air Force support to all the flood, landslide, and cloudburst-affected states, it added.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the Government of India is standing shoulder to shoulder with the state governments during natural calamities and disasters and providing them all necessary support," it said.

During this year's monsoon, there was a maximum deployment of 199 NDRF teams in 30 states and Union territories for rescue-and-relief operations, the Centre said. PTI ABS RC