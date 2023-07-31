Centre releases draft National Deep Tech Startup Policy

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The government on Monday released the draft National Deep Tech Startup Policy (NDTSP) that spells out a nine-point programme to create a conducive ecosystem for the sector, which is crucial for enhancing India's capability and global competitiveness.

A deep tech startup involves early-stage technologies based on scientific or engineering advancements, which are yet to be developed for any commercial applications.

The draft NDTSP, released by the office of the principal scientific advisor to the government, has sought comments from the public by September 15.

The draft NDTSP suggests necessary changes in nine policy areas such as nurturing research, development and innovation; strengthening the intellectual property regime; facilitating access to funding; enabling shared infrastructure and resource sharing; creating conducive regulations, standards, and certifications; attracting human resources and initiating capacity building; promoting procurement and adoption; ensuring policy and program interlinkages; and sustaining deep tech startups.

“This policy complements and adds value to the existing Startup India policies, programmes and initiatives, by fostering a conducive ecosystem for deep tech startups to thrive and address their unique and complex challenges,” an official statement said.

The draft policy was shaped by the National Consortium and Working Group set up by the Prime Minister's Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC), which received inputs from over 200 stakeholders within and outside the deep tech startup ecosystem. PTI SKU KVK KVK