Centre releases over Rs 567 crore to Andhra as final 15th Finance Commission health grant

Amaravati, Jan 13 (PTI) The Central government has released over Rs 567 crore to Andhra Pradesh as the final instalment of the 15th Finance Commission grant for the health sector.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav welcomed the release, expressing happiness over the Centre’s recognition of the state government’s efforts in securing the full allocation and calling it "a matter of pride." "The release of the fifth tranche of Rs 567.40 crore completes the total Rs 2,600 crore allocation for the state under the 15th Finance Commission recommendations," said a statement on Tuesday.

The funds will be utilised for constructing Ayushman Arogya Kendras, Primary Health Centres in rural and urban areas, and Community Health Centres as per requirements.

They will also improve diagnostic services and establish block-level public health laboratories.

The primary objective of the Kendras is to provide a full spectrum of primary healthcare services, moving beyond selective care to a holistic model that includes preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative, and palliative care.

During a review of the 2025-26 budget on Monday, Yadav assessed funds allocated to the Medical and Health Department and expenditure incurred from April to December 2025. He instructed officials to ensure full utilisation of central assistance under various schemes.

A detailed review will follow, covering central assistance due, expenditure incurred, and funds expected in the final quarter.

Officials said over Rs 2,000 crore had been released so far and nearly Rs 1,900 crore spent, including Rs 1,108 crore released and Rs 902 crore spent during the 19-month tenure of the NDA coalition government.

Yadav said the department’s performance in securing and utilising funds required immediate engagement with the Union Finance Ministry for the remaining release.

He expressed satisfaction that the Centre released the final tranche within half an hour after the review meeting, which has significantly improved fund utilisation, the statement added.

Of the over Rs 567.40 crore released, nearly Rs 233 crore is allocated for the construction of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Primary Health Centres, and Community Health Centres; Rs 218.11 crore for diagnostic infrastructure; Rs 55.89 crore for rural Health and Wellness Centres; and Rs 52.71 crore for urban areas.

Officials said Andhra Pradesh’s share in the 15th Finance Commission health funds stands at 3.9 per cent of the total allocation to states and union territories. PTI MS SSK