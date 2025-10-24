Centre releases Rs 1.36 cr for grassroots biodiversity conservation in Maharashtra, UP

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The National Biodiversity Authority has released Rs 1.36 crore to support grassroots-level biodiversity conservation efforts in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the environment ministry said on Friday.

The funds will be channelled through the state biodiversity boards of the two states to three biodiversity management committees, i.e., Sakharwadi village in Satara district, Kunjirwadi village in Pune district, and the Kasganj area in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh.

Each committee will receive Rs 45.50 lakh.

The ministry said in a statement that the release of funds reflects the government's commitment to equitable benefit sharing, conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity.

The payment represents Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) proceeds after a commercial entity used microorganisms from soil and industrial effluent samples for producing fructo-oligosaccharides products, the statement said.

The funds will be used for activities listed under Section 44 of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, and the corresponding state biodiversity rules.

The ministry said the move underscores the National Biodiversity Authority's (NBA) efforts to recognise and reward local communities as custodians of India's biological heritage.

It also contributes to India's National Biodiversity Target-13 under the updated National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (2024-2030), which aligns with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework adopted at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP-15) held at Montreal, Canada, in 2022. PTI GVS ARI