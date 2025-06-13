Centre releases Rs 55.51 crore for Phina Singh Irrigation Project: Himachal Deputy CM

Shimla, June 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday said the "Phina Singh Irrigation Project" in Kangra district has received a sanction of Rs. 55.51 crore from the central government.

The sanction has been received under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP) of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana for the state's annual plan 2025-26, he said in a statement issued here.

The state government in several round of talks and deliberations with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, had taken up this matter since the work on the project was being affected due to insufficient funding, he added.

"I personally also advocated for the release of funds so that the project could be completed well in time and also took up several other key issues related to this project before the Centre", Agnihotri said.

The project had been stalled for more than a decade, but it has now emerged as a ray of hope for the farmers, Agnihotri said.

Upon completion, the scheme will provide irrigation facilities to thousands of hectares of land, significantly boosting agricultural productivity, he said. PTI BPL OZ OZ