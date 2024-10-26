Centre repatriates DoPT Secretary Vivek Joshi to Haryana

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) DoPT Secretary Vivek Joshi has been sent back to his cadre state Haryana, an official order said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Joshi, a 1989-batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), was appointed Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) secretary in August.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved Joshi's repatriation "to his parent cadre on the request of the government of Haryana", said the order issued by the Union personnel ministry.

He is likely to be appointed Haryana's chief secretary, an official said. PTI AKV SZM