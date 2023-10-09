Centre 'retires' Delhi bureaucrat under suspension over molestation charges

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A Delhi government officer, currently under suspension over molestation charges, has been "prematurely retired" from service by the Centre, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

The officer, AV Prem Nath, was posted with the Delhi government's Urban Development department when he was suspended last year in connection with a case registered against him over molestation of a minor in Uttarakhand.

Prem Nath was a 1997 batch officer of Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Civil Services (DANICS) cadre.

No immediate reaction could be had from Prem Nath over the move by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Advertisment

The MHA order communicated to the Delhi government stated Prem Nath was retired from service in the public interest, as per powers conferred upon it by sub-rule 1 of Rule 56(j) of the Fundamental Rules and Rule 42 of CCS (Pension) Rules 1965, officials said.

The rules give the Centre "absolute right to retire" government officials prematurely on grounds of lack of integrity and ineffectiveness in the public interest.

Prem Nath had accused the special secretary (vigilance) of the Delhi government of getting his job through a "fake" caste certificate and filed a complaint in the matter.

According to officials, five separate FIRs were registered against Prem Nath, including one by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Delhi government, for allegedly amassing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. PTI VIT VN VN