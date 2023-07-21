Centre-run hospitals asked to prescribe generic medicines only: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The government aims to open 10,000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) by March to improve the common man's access to generic medicines, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Till June 30, 9,512 PMBJKs have been opened across the country.

The Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002 prescribes that every physician should prescribe drugs with generic names legibly and preferably in capital letters, he said in a written response to a question in the House.

The Directorate General of Health Services has directed all Centre-run hospitals to prescribe generic medicines only. Similar instructions also have been issued to all CGHS doctors and wellness centres. Under the free drug initiative of the National Health Mission (NHM), support is provided for provision of essential generic drugs free of cost in public health facilities. In order to promote the PMBJP scheme, the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of the scheme, periodically requests state and UT governments and district administrations to create awareness about the scheme and provide rent free space for opening Janaushadhi Kendras in Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and government hospitals. He also said that the CDSCO and Ministry of Health have taken several regulatory measures to ensure the quality of medicines in the country.

The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 was amended under the Drugs and Cosmetics (Amendment) Act 2008 to provide stringent penalties for manufacture of spurious and adulterated drugs.

Certain offences have also been made cognisable and non-bailable.States and UTs have set up special courts for trial of offences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act for speedy disposal, he said.

The number of sanctioned posts in the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has been significantly increased in last 10 years, Mandaiya said.

To ensure efficacy of drugs, the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 have been amended providing that applicants shall submit the result of bioequivalence study along with the application for grant of manufacturing license of oral dosage form of some drugs. The Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 have been amended making it mandatory that before the grant of manufacturing license, the manufacturing establishment is to be inspected jointly by the Drugs Inspectors of central government and state government. The rules have been amended, making it mandatory that the applicants shall submit evidence of stability, safety of excipients etc. to the State Licensing Authority before grant of manufacturing license by the Authority, the minister added. The CDSCO coordinates activities of State Drug Control Organisations and provides expert advice through the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) meetings held with State Drugs Controllers for uniformity in administration of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. PTI PLB DV DV