Centre running away from issues raised by Opposition: TMC's Derek O'Brien

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Leader Derek O'Brien on Sunday accused the Centre of "running away" from issues raised by the Opposition, and alleged that it would continue to "mock" Parliament for the remaining Monsoon session.

The remarks came in a post on X, as Parliament is set to resume on Monday, after a short break on account of Independence Day and other festivals.

"Skittish Modi coalition keeps running away every Session from discussing issues of urgent national importance raised by Opposition," the TMC leader said.

"Prediction: for last four days of this Session, government will continue to mock Parliament," he said.

"This is Parliament, not Mann Ki Baat," he added, jibing at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast.

On the Election Commission, the TMC leader told PTI, "The institution is working hard to firmly establish itself as the branch office of the BJP." All Opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

Both houses of Parliament have been witnessing protests by the Opposition MPs demanding a debate on the SIR, with the two Houses witnessing multiple adjournments over the issue.

The government has, however, said the issue cannot be discussed as it is sub judice, and has also said that the functioning of the EC cannot be discussed in Parliament.

PTI AO VN VN