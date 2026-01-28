Centre sanctioned 50-bed critical care block at Dhalai district hospital: Tripura CM

Agartala, Jan 28 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has sanctioned a 50-bed critical care block at Dhalai district hospital.

The facility will significantly enhance treatment for trauma care, cardiac care, and other serious illnesses at the district level, eliminating the need to refer critical patients to Agartala, Saha said in a post on Facebook.

“Good news for Dhalai District! The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has sanctioned a 50-bed Critical Care Block at Dhalai District Hospital under PM-ABHIM, with a project cost of Rs 23.75 crore,” the CM said.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Union Health Minister J P Nadda ji for their visionary leadership and for ensuring state-of-the-art healthcare facilities in the tribal areas of Tripura,” he added.

Dhalai had earlier been declared an ‘aspirational district’. PTI PS RBT