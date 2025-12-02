Centre sanctioned Rs 140 cr to set up Ayurveda medical college in Tripura: CM

Agartala, Dec 2 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 140 crore for setting up an Ayurveda medical college and homeopathy medical college in the state.

At present, the northeastern state has three medical colleges, including the Agartala Government Medical College.

“The Ministry of Ayush, Government of India has sanctioned Rs 140 cr for establishing Ayurveda Medical College and Homoeopathy Medical College in Tripura,” Saha said in a Facebook post.

A high-level meeting was held to finalise the roadmap and initiate steps to start the colleges from the next academic session, the CM said.

“Grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda ji, and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Shri Prataprao Yadav ji, for significant support to strengthen healthcare and education in the northeastern state,” Saha added. PTI PS RBT