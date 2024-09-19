Centre sanctioned Rs 6,585 cr to develop seven national highways projects in Andhra: Minister

Amaravati, Sep 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Minister B C Janardhan Reddy on Thursday said the Central government sanctioned Rs 6,585 crore to develop 384-km long seven national highways projects in the state.

The seven national highway projects are between Kodumuru - Pericherla, Sangameshwaram - Nallakaluva, Nandyal - Kurnool, Vempally - Chagalamarri, Gorantla - Hindupur, Muddanuru - B Kothapalli and Pendurthy - Bavardha.

Reddy noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had laid a special emphasis on procuring these funds by coordinating with the Prime Minister Office officials, Union Ministry of Road Transport and others.

"These seven projects allocated to Andhra Pradesh under Bharat Mala project earlier were delayed due to various reasons. However, my efforts to revive them with a visit to Delhi by meeting Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday were fruitful," said Reddy, addressing a press conference at the Secretariat.

The minister also noted that the Standing Finance Committee removed those seven projects from the Bharat Mala project and included them in the National Highways Ordinary Programme. PTI STH KH