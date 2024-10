Centre sanctions PMGSY-III roads for Meghalaya, Nagaland

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The rural development ministry has sanctioned 782.155 km rural roads in Meghalaya and 55.89 km rural roads in Nagaland in a bid to improve connectivity in the northeast, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

For Meghalaya, 88 roads measuring 782.155 km and 55 bridges have been approved under the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), with an estimated investment of Rs 1,056.82 crore. The Centre had earlier sanctioned 55 roads of 443.26 km with an estimated investment of Rs 412.34 crore for Meghalaya under PMGSY-III.

Meanwhile, 55.89 km of roads have been sanctioned for Nagaland under PMGSY-III, with an estimated investment of Rs 54.75 crore.

Another 40 roads of 506.69 km with an estimated investment of Rs 489.7 crore were already sanctioned in the state under PMGSY-III.

The ministry said this would improve access to essential services like healthcare, education and markets, and enhance connectivity in rural areas, bridging the gap between remote villages and urban centres.

It will also foster economic development, trade and commerce in the region, and create employment opportunities and stimulate local economies, it added. PTI AO RC