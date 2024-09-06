Centre sanctions projects worth Rs 400 crore for Sikkim: CM Tamang

Gangtok, Sep 6 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday said the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has sanctioned various projects worth Rs 400 crore for the Himalayan state.

Addressing a press conference here, Tamang thanked the visiting Union DoNER minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for sanctioning various projects for Sikkim which, he said will fast track development activities in the state.

"I am immensely grateful to Scindia for his visit to Sikkim and sanctioning several projects for the development of the state," the CM said.

Tamang said the new projects will boost infrastructure and speed up the development of the Himalayan state.

Addressing the press conference, Scindia said that the Union DoNER Ministry considered various projects forwarded to the ministry by the Sikkim government and sanctioned Rs 170 crore for setting up a new medical college in the state, Rs 150 crore for procurement of medical equipment for Namchi district hospital and Rs 6 crore for upgrading Mangan district hospital.

He said that the central government was committed to boost healthcare infrastructure in Sikkim so that the people could get the best medical facilities in their own state.

"The sanction of various projects will cater to the needs of the people in all parts of the state," the Union minister said.

The Union DoNER minister arrived in Gangtok on Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, Scindia had a detailed discussion with the Sikkim chief minister on the issues related to the development of the state. PTI KDK RG