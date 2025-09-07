Centre sanctions Rs 24 lakh aid for Thrissur Pulikali teams

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 7 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi announced on Sunday that the central government has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each to eight teams participating in the Pulikali Mahotsavam to be held here on September 8.

The minister, in a Facebook post, shared an order issued by the Union Ministry of Tourism sanctioning Rs 24 lakh for the event.

Pulikali is an annual folk art performance held on the fourth day of Onam, in which performers paint their bodies with tiger stripes, wear tiger face masks and dance to the beats of traditional percussion instruments.

Calling it his "Onam gift" to the famed Thrissur Pulikali teams, Gopi said, "I am delighted to announce that, for the first time in history, the Union Ministry of Tourism will grant Rs three lakh each to the renowned Thrissur Pulikkali teams under the Domestic Promotion and Publicity including Hospitality (DPPH) scheme." He expressed gratitude to Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for extending the aid.

In addition to the central government's support, the South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, will provide Rs 1 lakh each to the Pulikali teams, he said.

The Tourism Ministry order shared by Gopi noted that the Kerala Tourism Department had sought Rs 40 lakh for organising the event.

The ministry approved Rs 24 lakh, with a condition that the organisers ensure promotional activities of the Tourism Ministry during the festival.

Meanwhile, in another post, Gopi stated that he would be unable to attend the Pulikali and other scheduled events, as he has been directed by the prime minister to travel to New Delhi.