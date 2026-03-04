Centre sanctions Rs 3,942 crore to boost digital connectivity in Chhattisgarh: CM Sai

Raipur, Mar 4 (PTI) The Centre has sanctioned Rs 3,942 crore under the Amended BharatNet Programme to strengthen digital connectivity, thereby improving e-governance and online education in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said.

As part of the ambitious project, 11,682 gram panchayats in the state will be connected through a “ring topology-based” network, which will enable more reliable, secure and uninterrupted digital services, Sai said in a statement on Tuesday night.

He described the project as a historic step towards rural digital empowerment.

The initiative is expected to expand e-governance services, strengthen online education, facilitate the delivery of healthcare through telemedicine in remote areas, and create new opportunities for rural youth and entrepreneurs, Sai said.

“Digital connectivity is not just about internet access. It is the new lifeline of a developed Chhattisgarh,” the chief minister said, adding that it will enhance transparency in governance, speed up service delivery and integrate villages into the digital economy.

Sai expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia for the approval of Rs 3,942 crore for Chhattisgarh under the Amended BharatNet Programme.

With the Centre’s support, he said, Chhattisgarh has been moving rapidly towards becoming a digitally empowered, secure and self-reliant state.

The ring topology replaces the earlier linear (point-to-point) structure with a circular network design. In this system, if one fibre link is disrupted, data can automatically reroute in the opposite direction, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted connectivity, officials said. PTI TKP NR