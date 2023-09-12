Centre says it's Nipah, as Kerala govt awaits results from virology lab on two 'unnatural deaths' in state

Kozhikode (Kerala), Sep 12 (PTI) Minutes after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the two deaths reported from Kerala's Kozhikode district were caused by the Nipah virus, the state government said it is still awaiting official confirmation from National Institute of Virology, Pune where samples have been sent for testing.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George told the media that after the union minister's announcement, she contacted the officials concerned at Pune NIV who informed her that the samples sent from Kozhikode were still being processed.

"We expect the results within an hour or two," George, told reporters here.

"We have, however, taken all necessary precautions in case the results return positive. We have labs in the state where we can test the samples but we cannot make the declaration. The declaration can only be made by the Pune NIV," the state health minister said.

"Earlier, I had talked to the union health minister and apprised him of the situation," she added.

It has been confirmed that the two deaths reported from Kozhikode were caused by Nipah virus, Mandaviya had told reporters.

Mandaviya, after a meeting of health ministers of the states, informed the media that a central team of experts has been sent to Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in the management of the Nipah virus infection.

Two "unnatural deaths" following fever were reported from Kozhikode on Monday.

Relatives of one of the deceased are also admitted to the ICU, the Kerala health department said.

Following the deaths, the health department sounded an alert in the district.

According to official sources, samples of four more people from Kerala have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing for the deadly virus. PTI RRT RRT ANE