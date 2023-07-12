Centre scared of Rahul, trying to suppress his voice, says Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Raipur, Jul 12 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said the BJP-led government at the Centre was scared of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi because of the enthusiastic response his nationwide foot march has generated and was therefore trying to "suppress" his voice.

Advertisment

He said the BJP-led government was under pressure following the Congress performance in some of the recent state polls.

Baghel was talking to reporters after participating in a silent protest, organised as part of the Congress's country-wide "maun satyagraha" programme, along with party leaders and activists at Gandhi Maidan here.

The agitation was held to express solidarity with Gandhi after the Gujarat High Court dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark. The former Congress president, elected from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019, was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in the 2019 case.

Advertisment

“An attempt is being made to crush democracy and suppress voices of those raising pro-people issues. The agitation was held to protest the way Rahul ji's (Lok Sabha) membership was terminated and he had to vacate his (government-allotted) bungalow," Baghel said.

The Congress will continue to fight to protect democracy, he asserted.

Replying to a query, the Congress CM said, “The central government is under pressure and scared after Rahul ji's padyatra (referring to his Bharat Jodo Yatra). Recent (election) results from states have made the Centre even more nervous. Therefore, it was trying to suppress his voice." The Congress came back to power in Karnataka in May and formed its government in Himachal Pradesh late last year.

Advertisment

Asked about Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao's statement that the Congress's silent protest defending Gandhi's 'Modi surname' remark was an insult to other backward classes (OBC), Baghel said the surname is used by people belonging to different social groups, including upper castes.

“What this has to do with OBC? The Modi surname it is also used by Muslims and Parsis. Do they belong to the OBC category? Agrawals and upper castes also write the Modi surname? It is not that only OBCs use the Modi surname. It is used by people of different castes and religions. Arun Sao should learn a little about it," said the Congress leader.

Baghel, AICC's Chhattisgarh in-charge Kumari Selja, state Congress chief Mohan Markam and senior party leaders were seen wearing black masks during the silent protest which went on for more than four hours.

Advertisment

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23 sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) in the case stemming from his Modi surname remark.

Following the verdict, the Congress leader was disqualified as a Member of Parliament (MP) under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Gandhi then challenged the order in a sessions court in Surat, which is still pending, along with an application seeking a stay to the conviction. While granting him bail, the sessions court on April 20 refused to stay the conviction, following which, Gandhi approached the Gujarat HC, where he failed to get any relief.

The former Congress president made the "how come all thieves have Modi as the common surname"? remark at an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019. PTI TKP RSY