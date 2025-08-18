Centre seeks probe report from Uttarakhand on unauthorised construction in Khalia reserve forest

Rishikesh, Aug 18 (PTI) The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has taken serious note of the alleged illegal construction of concrete structures in Munsiyari range of Pithoragarh forest division and sought an inquiry report from the Uttarakhand government, apart from details of action taken on it.

Neelima Shah, assistant inspector general (forest) at the ministry's regional office in Dehradun, has written to the principal forest secretary of the Uttarakhand government in this regard.

In the letter, Shah quoted Chief Conservator of Forests (Action Plan), Uttarakhand, Sanjiv Chaturvedi as having informed her office that during the period of action plan under review of Pithoragarh forest division, concrete structures were constructed by the forest department without any prior permission in the Khaliya reserve forest, which is in violation of section two of the Forest (Conservation and Promotion) Act, 1980.

Shah has asked the state government for a detailed investigation report on the violation of the Forest Act and the names and posts of all officials involved for action under Sections 3A and 3B of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. There is a provision in the Forest Conservation Act for legal proceedings against the accused in these sections.

Shah has also asked the state government to apprise her of the action taken at its level against the violating officer.

In the same case, the Uttarakhand government had on July 18 issued a show-cause notice to Vinay Bhargava, the then Divisional Forest Officer of Pithoragarh forest division and presently posted as Conservator of Forests, Western Circle Haldwani, seeking his reply within 15 days.

Bhargava is alleged to have constructed four concrete structures - dormitory, forest cottage produce sales centre, 10 VIP eco huts and growth centre - in Khaliya in 2019 without prior approval and sanction.

The notice issued to Bhargava also sought his reply alleging financial irregularities in the construction of structures built at a cost of Rs 1.34 crore.

Questions have also been raised on the purchase of construction material allegedly without tender process and approval of competent level officer, selection of a private entity for supply of construction material and payment of lump sum to it.