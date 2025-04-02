Centre seeks report from Telangana govt over 'illegal' clearing of green cover in Kancha Gachibowli

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Union Environment Ministry on Wednesday wrote to the Telangana government, seeking a factual report on the state's "illegal clearing of vegetation on 400 acres of forest land" near the University of Hyderabad in the biodiversity-rich Kancha Gachibowli area.

The ministry also directed the additional chief secretary (forests), Telangana, to take legal action under forest and wildlife laws as applicable.

The Telangana government has plans to auction 400 acres of ecologically sensitive land in Kancha Gachibowli for the construction of urban infrastructure and an IT Park.

"The ministry has come to know about the illegal felling and removal of vegetation in Kancha Gachibowli Village, Ranga Reddy district of Telangana by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

"There have also been various news reports in the print and social media in this regard alleging damage to the wildlife found in the said land, its lakes and the unique rock formations in the area," the ministry said in a letter.

It said that Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had also received representations from MPs and other public representatives on the matter.

"In view of the above, the state government is requested to provide a factual report on the issue immediately. Take legal action under the provisions of the Indian Forest Act (or local Forest Act), Wildlife Protection Act and the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, as applicable, and ensure that there is no violation of any other laws or court and tribunal orders," the letter said.

The Telangana government's plan to auction 400 acres of ecologically sensitive land in Kancha Gachibowli for the construction of urban infrastructure and an IT Park has sparked protests by university students.

Students and faculty members also held a rally on Wednesday where the police allegedly lathicharged them.

The proposed auction of the land is expected to generate up to Rs 15,000 crore for the state government.

A statement from the Telangana chief minister's office on Tuesday said that according to revenue records, "the land is not forest land as reported in a section of the media but rather owned by the government".