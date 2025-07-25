Centre to extend President's rule in Manipur for another 6 months, resolution to come up in RS

New Delhi: The Centre is set to extend President's rule in Manipur for another six months from August 13 and a notice for bringing a statutory resolution on it has been given to the Rajya Sabha, which has been admitted by the chair.

The House is yet to take up the notice, which will be listed next week after time for discussing the same is allocated by the Business Advisory Committee of the upper house.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat said, "Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation has given a notice of the following Resolution which has been admitted:- 'That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated the 13 February, 2025 in respect of Manipur, issued under article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from 13 August, 2025'."

The BJP has been making efforts to form a new government in the state and the Meitei and Naga MLAs have been conducting a month-long campaign pushing for a government in the violence-hit state.

President's Rule had been imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2025 after former chief minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state has been witnessing violence with at least 260 people killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023.