Centre sets up panels to mark 150th birth annivs of Patel, Munda and birth centenary of Vajpayee

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The government has set up three high-level committees to mark the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and tribal icon Birsa Munda, as well as the birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair all three committees.

The Centre has announced the constitution of the panels in three separate gazette notifications.

"To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the competent authority has approved the constitution of a High Level Committee," reads a gazette notification by the Ministry of Culture, published on August 25.

Patel, born on October 31, 1875, was a freedom fighter and independent India's first home minister.

He is also known as the 'Iron Man of India,' and the Statue of Unity in Gujarat celebrates his legacy.

"To commemorate the 150th Birth Anniversary of Birsa Munda, the Competent Authority has approved the constitution of a High Level Committee," reads another gazette notification by the ministry, published on August 23.

Munda, a tribal icon, is also celebrated as a freedom fighter.

"To commemorate the 100th Birth Anniversary of Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Competent Authority has approved the constitution of a High Level Committee," reads a separate gazette notification, published on August 25.

Vajpayee served as India's prime minister for three terms — first, for 13 days (May 16–June 1, 1996); second, for just over a year (1998–99; and third, for a full five-year term (1999–2004). Under his governance, India conducted its second nuclear tests in 1998.