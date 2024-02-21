Centre should accept protesting farmers' demands: Congress members in Haryana Assembly

Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly should pass a resolution urging the Centre to accept the protesting farmers' various demands, including a legal guarantee on crop MSP, the opposition Congress said on Wednesday.

During a debate on the Governor's Address, senior Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian said, "Farmers are the backbone of the country. After the farm laws were repealed, they were given some assurances by the Centre but these have not been fulfilled." Referring to the protesting farmers camping on the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points of the Punjab-Haryana border, he said the Centre should accept their demands and give a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

"The assembly should pass a resolution and send it to the Centre, urging it to meet the farmers' demands," Kadian said.

Independent MLA Balraj Kundu, while taking part in the debate, pointed to the BJP benches and said, "If you are genuinely concerned about farmers, then bring a resolution and urge the Centre to give a legal guarantee on crop MSP".

Kundu kept speaking even after the end of his allotted time, leading to Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa asking him to wind up his speech.

When he kept speaking, he was "named" by the Chair and led out of the House by watch-and-ward staff.

Kadian and other Congress legislators also targeted the BJP-led government in Haryana on several issues.

Targeting the Manohar Lal Khattar-led dispensation, Kadian said, "If unemployment, rising crime is development, then the government is taking the state towards destruction." "You talk of 'Ram Rajya' but the crime graph (in the state) is rising with an increase in cases of murder, rape, kidnapping, crimes against children and women, besides the drugs menace spreading its tentacles," he said.

Dismissing the government's claims on recruitment, he claimed 1.82 lakh posts are lying vacant.

The Congress' Kuldeep Vats said the farmers' plight is before everyone to see.

"The BJP used to talk of doubling farmers' incomes but, today, farmers are protesting for a legal guarantee on MSP. They are being tear-gassed or lathi-charged when they raise their demands," he said.

Farmers camping at two border points between Punjab and Haryana said on Wednesday that they will resume their "Delhi Chalo" march. Thousands of farmers who began the march to Delhi on February 13 were stopped at the Haryana border, where they clashed with security personnel.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee on crop MSP, pension for farmers and farm labourers and farm loan waiver.

Vats said Haryana once used to be ahead in various fields but it has fallen behind on many fronts.

"During the previous Congress government, the unemployment rate was 2.1 per cent. It has risen to 8.1 per cent. Scams, paper leaks are happening one after the other," he alleged.

"What is the achievement of the BJP-led government during nine-and-a-half years? Which university or reputable institution has been established?" he asked.

The Congress' Chiranjeevi Rao said, "If one goes through the Governor's Address, it appears that there is a 'Ram Rajya'. The reality is crime and unemployment are on the rise while corruption is rampant in various spheres." Taking part in the debate, the BJP's Ram Kumar Kashyap said the state government has taken several initiatives for the welfare of the poor and other weaker sections.

Ram Kumar Gautam, an MLA of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) that governs Haryana in an alliance with the BJP, said earlier there was favouritism in providing government jobs. Now, jobs are being provided on merit.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre took bold decisions such as scrapping Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, he said.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had addressed the assembly on the opening day of the Budget session on Tuesday. PTI SUN SZM