Centre should announce nationwide caste census: Chandrashekhar

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Azad Samaj Party's (Kanshi Ram) Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar on Wednesday demanded that the Centre announce a nationwide caste census.

Addressing a rally at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here, the MP from Nagina in Uttar Pradesh said the Centre should immediately get a caste census conducted and there should be a system of reservation in the private sector too.

Reservation should apply to promotions as well and the remaining recommendations of the Mandal Commission should also be implemented, he said.

Chandrashekhar further said if their demands are not met by October, they will come to the national capital again in November.

Hundreds of party supporters gathered at the stadium, chanting slogans like "Jai Bhim".

Bir Singh, the state secretary of the Azad Samaj Party's Delhi unit, said people from across the country came to attend the rally.

"Thousands of people came to attend the rally here. They came from across the country. We have several demands and if the Centre does not fulfil our demands, we will again demonstrate for our rights," Singh said. PTI NIT RC