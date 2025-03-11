Centre should avoid controversies over appointment of VCs, governors: HD Devegowda

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda on Tuesday said the government should avoid controversies over the appointment of Vice Chancellors of universities and governors.

Participating in a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Education in the Rajya Sabha, he stressed that education was a concurrent subject.

"The responsibility of both the Centre and the state is now they should see that there should be no controversy on this issue, whether the appointment of Vice Chancellors. I don't want to raise that issue because of what is going on in some states, not only in Karnataka, but in several states, the appointment of governors was one of the major controversies.

"That is where I draw the attention of the Education Minister to see these types of controversies should not be allowed to continue...I only appeal to your good self to see that some remedy should be there to solve this controversy," Devegowda said.

He said two universities, including the University of Mysore and the Karnatak University, Dharwad, need substantial grants from the Centre, urging the Union Education Minister to take note of the issue, as the two institutions are suffering, and there are several posts lying vacant.

"You must see that substantial grants should be given without mixing politics. I hope and trust my request will be considered by the central government," Devegowda said.