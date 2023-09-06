Centre should declare Himachal calamity as 'national disaster', says Vidhan Sabha speaker

Bilaspur (HP), Sep 6 (PTI) The Union government should declare the calamity in Himachal Pradesh as a "national disaster", Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said on Wednesday.

Pathania on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the damage, relief and rescue operations following heavy rain in Bilaspur district.

Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of Rs 12,000 crore while more than 400 people have been killed so far during the monsoon season, he said.

"The central government should declare the calamity in Himachal as a national disaster," Pathania said.

Bilaspur district has reported an estimated loss of about Rs 215 crore to roads, drinking water and power projects, and agriculture, horticulture and other departments, he added.

He said work is underway on a war footing to restore the district's damaged roads.

During the meeting, Pathania directed the officials to repair the damaged infrastructure as soon as possible. PTI COR BPL SZM