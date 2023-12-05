Advertisment
#National

Centre should extend all help to states affected by Cyclone Michaung: Cong chief

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
05 Dec 2023
New Update
Chennai Airport runway inundated amid incessant rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung

Chennai Airport runway inundated amid incessant rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide all possible help to states affected by Cyclone Michaung.

Advertisment

In a post on X, Kharge said it is distressing to witness the impact of the cyclone in Tamil Nadu, where precious lives have been lost.

"The cyclone is expected to make its presence felt in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry, and may cause heavy rains in Jharkhand.

Advertisment

"All the state governments must receive every possible assistance from the Union Government in this hour of need. We must be together to avert any crisis," the Congress chief said.

Asserting that the safety of the people is paramount, he also requested the Congress workers to provide all help to fellow citizens.

Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in Chennai and its suburbs on Monday, leaving five people dead.

The cyclone is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon.

#Chennai Airport #Chennai Rain #Machilipatnam #Cyclone Michaung #Chennai floods
Advertisment
Subscribe