Centre should focus on improving situation in J-K instead of making claims: Congress on targeted killings

Srinagar, Nov 2 (PTI) Expressing regret over the recent cases of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool said on Thursday that the Centre should focus on improving the situation in the Union territory rather than just making claims on ending militancy.

“We regret it. Target killings should not take place. A police personnel was martyred and a non-local person was also killed. The government should work on the ground rather than just making claims,” Rasool told reporters in Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

Rasool, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), said while assembly elections are on in five states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were “beating drums” about improving the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and ending militancy.

“If that is the case, then how were ten of our soldiers martyred in Rajouri? Why were a colonel, a major and a DSP martyred in Kokernag? A policeman was martyred in target killing, why? Is this an improvement in the situation?” Rasool said.

“The BJP and Modi should focus on the situation more than doing politics and improve the situation in J&K. The Congress party wants the situation to improve in J&K,” he said.

Asked whether the Congress would contest the elections alone or as part of the opposition's INDIA alliance, the JKPCC chief said the party would contest the Lok Sabha election as part of the INDIA alliance, and would take a decision on the assembly polls in the future.