Centre should give up its 'stubbornness' and talk to protesting farmers: Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday urged the Centre to give up its "stubbornness" and engage in talks with the farmers who are protesting to press for their demands, including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Mann also said it is the Centre's duty to talk to the farmers, adding that any issue can only be resolved through dialogue.

"It is the duty of the central government to talk to the farmers. Any issue can be resolved only through talks. The central government should give up its stubbornness," he posted on X.

Farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Farmer leader from Punjab, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, has been on a hunger strike at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana since November 26 to press the Centre into accepting the farmers’ demands.

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14, but they were stopped by security personnel in Haryana.

Earlier on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini said the AAP government in Punjab must engage with the farmers from the state and find solutions to their problems.

Last week, Saini had stated that all crops of farmers in Haryana are being procured at MSP and urged the Punjab government to follow suit.

"The Punjab government should also take a decision to procure crops from farmers at MSP. They should not have a problem with this. When farmers in Punjab are facing difficulties, the Punjab government should come forward and announce that they will procure all crops from farmers at MSP," Saini had said.