Centre should have taken people into confidence about impending danger: Uddhav on US tariffs

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the Centre should have taken people into confidence about the “impending danger” of US tariffs and the steps being taken to alleviate it.

Addressing a news conference, Thackeray said both Houses of Parliament should have set aside all other business and held discussions on the impact of US reciprocal tariffs on India.

“The prime minister, finance minister and external affairs minister should have taken the country into confidence and informed about the steps to mitigate the effects. Had they taken such a stand, his (Sena UBT) party would have supported the government,” he said.

Thackeray dubbed the tariff announcement a looming economic danger.

“We cannot do anything about it (the additional tariffs). We can warn Pakistan, we cannot do it with China, and (we cannot even) imagine doing it with America. So keep putting up (with the effect of tariffs) and raise different issues to not let people know,” Thackeray said attacking the government.

As part of reciprocal tariffs, ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent, on about 60 countries to counter higher duties on American products imposed globally, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced 27 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India, saying New Delhi imposes high import duties on American goods.

The baseline duty of 10 per cent will be effective from April 5, and the 27 per cent from April 9. Certain sectors are exempt from these duties, including pharma, semiconductors and energy products.

Thackeray said the share market has collapsed after the announcement of additional tariffs.