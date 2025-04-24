Centre should have taken 'stricter' decisions over Pahalgam attack: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Apr 24 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam and said that the Centre should have taken 'stricter' decisions on this matter.

Yadav condemned the Pahalgam "incident" in a press conference at the party's state headquarters here and said he will put forward his views in the all-party meeting.

"Stricter decisions should have been taken than the decisions taken," Yadav said on being asked about the decisions taken in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Not only strict decisions, but there should also be a discussion on how to implement them strictly. Only statements should not be given. We will put forward our views and suggestions in the all-party meeting," Yadav said.

Referring to the Indian government's decision to end the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, the SP chief said, "The tough decisions taken by the government should be implemented with equal strictness because if water has to be stopped, do you have any arrangement for that? This is a very long process." Condemning the Pahalgam attack, Yadav said, "We condemn such an incident. The government should take the toughest action against terrorists because terrorists have no religion. Terrorists do not belong to any religion. Their main aim is to create fear and stop the business of the country and the state." He said that the party leader Ramgopal Yadav will participate in the all-party meeting to be held in Delhi and will represent the party and give suggestions.

He further said that even before this, "big incidents" happened "before the elections" due to "lapses in security and failure of the intelligence system". He asked why the government "did not learn a lesson from those incidents.'' On a question about the claim that terrorists killed people after asking their religion during the Pahalgam attack, Yadav said, "Well, if you see the pages of BJP leaders on social media, or the people who run content by paying money, God knows how much money they spend. If this kind of money was spent on security, then such incidents would probably not have happened. They spend it on propaganda." The SP chief further said, "In the all-party meeting, this suggestion will also be from our party that the leaders of political parties are poisoning the society with targeted and animations on social media or can say wrong things about any leader, in such a case it is the responsibility of the Government of India to stop such things." When asked about the alleged call by former minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya to boycott tourism in Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack, the former chief minister said, "We do not know him." Raja Bhaiya was a Cabinet minister in the state during Yadav's tenure as chief minister.

However, Yadav said, "I have said on many occasions that business unites us. There is neither caste nor religion in business. Especially, that thing will have to be removed from the minds of some fundamentalists." When asked whether he would visit the house of Kanpur businessman Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the Pahalgam attack, to express condolences to his family, the SP chief said, "Although I have no relation with the family, I will ask my party members to reach out to the family." He said, "Many times the BJP people make others behave badly. I should not say this, but since you have asked this question... the BJP can humiliate anyone in a programme at any time, so one should be very careful." PTI CDN MNK MNK