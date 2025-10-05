Centre should provide assistance to affected states: Kharge after West Bengal, Sikkim landslides

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday expressed deep concern over the devastating landslides in West Bengal and Sikkim, and urged the Centre to provide relief assistance to the affected states.

At least 18 people, including several children, died as incessant heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides across the Mirik and Darjeeling hills in the northern part of West Bengal on Sunday, sweeping away homes, damaging roads and cutting off several remote hamlets.

"Deeply concerned about the devastating floods in West Bengal and Sikkim, especially in the Darjeeling and North Bengal regions, where several people have lost their lives, and a bridge has also tragically collapsed," Kharge said on X.

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Expect the victims to be adequately and promptly compensated," he said.

Kharge urged the Union government to provide relief assistance to the affected states, including additional teams of NDRF.

He also said Congress leaders and workers should reach out to the distressed people and ensure all possible help.

According to reports compiled by the NDRF and the Darjeeling district administration, fatalities were reported from several locations - Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), Nagrakata and Mirik Lake area.

In a statement, the NDRF said at least 11 people have died in Mirik, the worst affected area in the landslide, and seven injured have been rescued from the area.

In Darjeeling, seven people died and the rescue operations were underway with the help of police, local administration and disaster response teams.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation for the victims without specifying the amount and said she would visit north Bengal on October 6 to assess the situation in the region where a large number of tourists have also been affected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed condolences over the deaths and said the situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides.