Centre should provide quotas for Marathas, Dhangars and Muslims in Maharashtra: Naseem Khan

Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) The TDP supporting the BJP-led NDA government has declared its commitment to providing quotas to Muslims, Congress leader Naseem Khan claimed on Saturday and demanded the Centre provide reservations to Marathas, Dhangars and Muslims based on social backwardness.

"If quotas can be given in Andhra Pradesh, the same can be done in Maharashtra as well," stated Khan, the state Congress unit working president.

In a statement, Khan emphasised that the demand for quotas for Marathas, Dhangars, and Muslims has been pending for several years, arguing that these communities should receive reservations based on their social backwardness.

"TDP has committed to providing a Muslim quota. If it can be done in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra should also follow suit. The BJP is ruling both at the Centre and in Maharashtra, with TDP's support at the Centre," he added.

The BJP, which failed to secure a majority on its own in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, has enlisted the support of Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP and the JD (U) of Nitish Kumar.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath on Sunday for a third straight term. PTI MR NSK